Carol Anne Barton Huffard, 70, of Idaho Falls passed away Oct. 22, 2018, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, joining her Lord and Savior for eternal life.
Carol was born March 12, 1948, in Fulton, New York, to Carl Arthur Barton and Hildred Bernadine Ryan Barton. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Oswego High School. She also attended State University of New York in Potsdam where she received her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree at Loyola University in New Orleans. She spent seven years as a teacher at the Parochial Catholic School in Fulton.
On Jan. 27, 1979, she married the love of her life, Fredrick Richard "Rick" Huffard, in Fulton. From this union she gained three stepchildren: Daniel, Michael and Teresa. Rick was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Abilene, Texas, and Rick and Carol spent several years there where Carol continued as a religious education teacher. When Rick was discharged in 1980, he was anxious to return to the mountains he had left in Montana, so Rick and Carol got as close as they could by settling in Idaho. Carol came to love this part of the country as much as Rick. Carol taught religious education in Salmon, Challis and Idaho Falls and also taught children first communion and first reconciliation. She spent nearly 40 years doing what she loved, teaching the children, and Rick enjoyed helping her. Carol was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Idaho Falls.
Carol had several business ventures through the years in Idaho including becoming a notary and establishing My After Hours Notary, traveling to meet with ranchers or financial companies as needed. She also operated Surefire Medical Billing Solutions, and at one time, Carol and Rick managed a route of vending machines selling candy and toys in Challis and Salmon and had fun doing so.
Carol enjoyed her time with family, often riding across country with Rick in his truck so she could visit family in New York. Through the years, Carol went many miles with Rick in his truck across the country seeing many places. She enjoyed time spent camping and being outdoors. Carol was proud of her heritage, having relatives who crossed the plains and settled in the Hagerman and Wendell areas. Carol was a very kind and caring person who will be missed by many.
Carol is survived by her husband, Fredrick "Rick" Huffard of Idaho Falls; son, Daniel Tristan (Sharon Ellis) Huffard Williams of Helena, Montana; son, Michael David Huffard Williams of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Teresa Diane Barr of Anchorage; brother, Donald (Laurie) Barton of Fulton; and brother, Tony (June) Barton of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents and an aunt, Betty Ann Barton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for religious education be sent to Blessed John Paul II Catholic Community, 145 Ninth St., Idaho Falls, ID 83404.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th St., in Idaho Falls.
