Cecil Albert Perkins was born on February 5, 1935, to Ervin and Mildred Perkins. He was raised in Wappapella, Missouri.
As an only child he spent a lot of time with his grandparents and aunts and uncles. He graduated from Fisk High School in 1953. Cecil always told his kids he went all the way through college … later explaining he walked through the front door and right out the back. After college, Cecil left Missouri with his Uncle Loren and Aunt Vashti to California. He worked at Davis University in the veterinarian department.
On June 9, 1955, Cecil met the love of his life, Peggy Sue Dunham. The two were joined in marriage on February 17, 1956, in Winters, California. Cecil worked for Brown Drilling Company in the oil fields.
On January 5, 1957, Cecil and Peggy welcomed their first son Jeffery Dee Perkins, followed by their second son Gary Lee Perkins on October 6, 1959. Cecil moved his family to Missouri where he worked with his father building houses. In 1964, Cecil moved his family to the Harold Sweeny Ranch on Dowton Lane in the Pahsimeroi Valley. On September 30, 1965, Cecil and Peggy were blessed with a daughter, Alicia Marie Perkins.
Cecil was always a hard working man, always providing for his family. He worked in many different trades ranching, farming, logging, building and construction. There wasn’t much the man couldn’t do. In 1978, Cecil purchased Lindburg Truck Lines from Mackay. He enjoyed trucking and pursued this career until he retired.
In 1985, Cecil and Peggy moved to Filer, Idaho, where he was semi-retired, but still liked to do a little trucking. Cecil spent a great deal of the time spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids and making memories. He was always teaching them new tasks, cracking walnuts on the garage floor, learning to drive, lawnmower wagon rides, croquet, and bicycle rides. Cecil always had a smile and a funny saying that the kids adored. It is pretty safe to say that Grandpa Cecil would let those kids get away with anything. There weren’t many nights that went without stir-crazy popcorn.
After losing his dear wife of 57 years, Peggy, in 2013, life got challenging for Cecil and in 2019 he moved back to Challis to be closer to his children. He remained there until he went to be with his beloved “Peg” on October 30, 2020.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Mildred Perkins and his loving wife Peggy Sue. Cecil is survived by his three children Jeff Perkins of Buhl, Idaho, Gary (Janett) Perkins of Challis, Alicia (Rob) Benson of Challis; his nine grandchildren Robyn (Clyde) Chilton of Missouri, Bobbi Jo Perkins of Texas, Jacob Perkins of Texas, Jason (Kathy) of Twin Falls, Shasta (Mathew) Stone of Buhl, Shanna (Joshua) Lammers of Challis, Stacey (Cody) Stranger of Menan, Zack Benson of Twin Falls. He has 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.