Charles David Weible Jr.

Charles David “Dave” Weible Jr., age 66, passed away Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, at his home in Salmon, after a valiant 3½ year battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his wife of 21½ years, Deva (Daniels) Weible; son Michael (Kim) Weible; daughter Kristina Weible (Ron) Jacques; stepson Shane ( Nikki) Vachter; and stepdaughter Candace Vachter; sister Pam (Tom) Wake; as well as grandsons Caleb Weible, Damien Rackham, Hunter Rackham and Trevor Vachter; and granddaughters Ashlee Gillespie, Lillian Gillespie and Paige Rackham; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was born July 31, 1953, to Charles David Weible and Mary (Gray) Weible in Weiser. In his early years, his family lived in Pocatello and later moved to Challis where he attended junior high and high school. He loved playing the guitar and singing, and was in band during his high school days.
Dave joined the US Air Force in 1971. He married Marilyn Leaton and to this union Michael and Kristina were born. He was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, completing several overseas deployments. He was honorably discharged in July 1975. Dave and Marilyn later divorced.
He worked with his father for many years building homes and businesses in Boise. He permanently moved to Salmon in 1988 where he worked as a truck driver, working OTR, logging, hauling heavy equipment and dump truck. He later purchased a dump truck and started Weible Trucking, working his truck on numerous construction jobs.
Dave loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying the company of his good friend Pete Bradshaw.
He married Deva Daniels in 1998, and the love he showed her was unconditional, and she was his best friend. The past three years they were able to spend quality time exploring the mountains in their side by side, as they both realized the “time they had now” was a bonus. Many wonderful memories are forever implanted in her heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Mary Weible, and grandparents Jim and Marion Vanness and Charlie and Inez Mills.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of family and friends is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Salmon Elks Lodge.