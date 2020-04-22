Oct. 26, 1936 —
April 6, 2020Charles was born and raised in Challis and loved his small hometown upbringing. He was known to many as Charley or Chuck. He lived a long and interesting life, chasing and fulfilling many of his dreams.
In 1958 he graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and the ROTC.
He then married Sylvia E. Pfeiffer and went on to pursue his flight career. He learned to fly while in college. In 1959 he joined the U.S. Air Force and became an instructor pilot with the 3645 Student Squadron at Laughlin AFB in Texas.
Six years later he moved to California and became a Pan American Airline pilot and traveled the world over. He spent 19 years with Pan Am, moving his family with him to Berlin, Germany, for three years, flying domestic flights.
His love for his family, flying, travel, cars and adventure kept him busy.
When he returned to the United States in 1974, he moved back to Challis with his family and while continuing to fly for Pan Am, he and Sylvia also purchased and ran Charley’s AG grocery store. In the summer of 1976 he took his family to Sydney, Australia, to live for three months. They then returned to Challis.
Later in life, he and Sylvia made their home in Boise where they continued to live until his passing, living out his retirement with family and playing many pinochle and bridge games with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; three adult children, Polly Ann Pfeiffer Anderson of Boise, Frank Buzz Pfeiffer and his wife Joleen of Blackfoot, and Charles Pfeiffer of Boise. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Pfeiffer; and has one surviving brother, Jack Pfeiffer of Idaho Falls. He has five grandchildren, Jessica Kennedy and family of Meridian, William Anderson and his children of Boise, and Jessica, Christy and Andrea, all of Blackfoot. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren that he loved dearly.
He will be remembered by many friends and relatives who knew him.
Charles loved to tell stories of the Air Force and his travels around the world.
Rest in peace and may we see you again someday. Enough said.
A memorial service and celebration of life is pending.