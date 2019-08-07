Charles Lawrence McBride
Charles Lawrence “Charlie” McBride, 23, of Challis was taken from us to meet with his heavenly father on Feb. 25, 2019.
Charlie was born in Twin Falls on Jan. 25, 1996, to Lawrence Everett McBride Sr. and Debbie (McBride) Burton. Charlie attended school in Challis and spent the summers and holidays with his father and stepmother Terry Allen in Buhl.
Charlie loved to go camping and hunting with his family and enjoyed sitting around the campfire listening to his father and uncles sing and play the guitar. His father taught him how to play the guitar and Charlie was able to join in and play and sing along. He learned to ride a dirt bike at a very young age and spent many summers riding the hills in Hagerman and the mountain trails above Pine. Charlie’s love for the mountains didn’t stop there: he became a trail ranger for Idaho Parks and Recreation. He also enjoyed helping his grandparents with their business, Custer Septic, during the fire season in Challis.
On April 18, 2016, Charlie was blessed with a son, Jacob Lawrence McBride. Charlie was so proud of his little boy. He always talked about how he was going to teach him to play the guitar. Jacob is following in his dad’s footsteps; Grandpa is making sure of that.
Charlie, your smile is forever embedded in our memory and your giggle can still be heard through your son. We will miss you our little “Charlie Bear.”
Charlie is survived by his father, Lawrence Everett McBride, of Buhl; mother, Debbie Burton, of Challis; son, Jacob Lawrence McBride; sisters, Emily King and Missy McBride; brothers, Michael McBride, Jerry (Dee Dee) McBride and Lawrence (Tipper) (Mari) McBride.
A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trail Rangers at Idaho State Parks and Recreation.