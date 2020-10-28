Born June 12, 1956, in North Point, Utah, Tab started his artistic journey 45 years ago when he apprenticed at a welding company owned and operated by a group of Swedes and Germans.
The craftsmen — recognized for their interior design work in the Salt Lake City area — provided Tab with an opportunity to perfect his skills at welding and metal work on projects that included the ornate brass railings in the famous Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City and gates and brass work throughout the Salt Lake City area.
Tab gained experience by executing other artists’ designs, completing projects that included a brass art center sign and two stainless steel sculptures that grace the entrance to the city and county building in Salt Lake City.
Tab worked for several more years in Utah, where he began to design his own pieces and broadened his art adventures.
During a five-year adventure into the rodeo world as a steer wrestler, Tab traveled throughout Idaho and fell in love with Challis and the surrounding area. He relocated to Challis in 1995 and started a welding business.
Tab said he felt a sense of loyalty to his ranch clients who made his welding business a success. He vowed to continue to provide the service they came to expect, but Tab recognized creating art out of metal was his passion, and his goal was to always have a work of art in progress.
“At some point I would like to spend at least 75 percent of my time creating art,” he said. “That should leave me enough time to take care of those clients that have really supported my welding business.”
Tab died Sept. 22, 2020.
My reflections on Tab Stuart
I feel that I can speak not only for myself, but for all of us blessed enough to know him, and those who had not yet met him, in saying that the loss of our great friend Tab is immeasurable.
When Tab moved to Challis, I was just graduating from high school. He happened to move very close to my parents, which set in place a new friendship for each of us and evolved into Tab simply being part of my family. This was the type of gift that we so often don’t realize the magnitude of until suddenly it’s gone.
While there are so many wonderful memories to put down on paper about Tab, I know each of you that were touched by him have your own as well. I will share this though. Through many hours in the welding shop taking lessons for projects of my own, and through many hours on the water with our fly rods in hand, I learned a few wonderful things about Tab. His need to create was fierce, and both his love for this place we call home and each of us involved in his life was immense. Tab found so much joy and contentment in teaching each of you who were his welding students, helping all of us who needed something repaired, and living in this valley which he continually called either “paradise,” or “our own little piece of heaven on earth.”
Tab’s girlfriend Jamie fortunately had discussions of his wishes if something were to happen to him sometime, and it is her understanding that Tab did not want to have a service. That makes it tough for each of us who loved Tab Stuart, but we have so many gifts he left behind. Look around. He is everywhere in this valley and beyond. His artwork, repairs, and creations are just a small part of what he left for us.
Tab, if I’m fortunate enough to catch another tarpon on fly, I’ll see the excitement you had when I watched you catch your first. I’ll cuss you a little bit when I can’t get my welder set just right and you’re not there to help me figure it out, and I’ll see you on the river in one of your favorite fishing holes each time I’m there.
Rest in peace my friend. You are loved and missed by so many.
Shay