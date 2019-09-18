Christine Ziegler, 69, of Challis, passed away at her home on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from complications of type 2 diabetes. The family will hold a private memorial later.
Christine was born Oct. 24, 1949, at Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Charles and June Bonsall. As the child of an active military service member, Christine and her older sister, Roxanne, moved several times during their childhood and found themselves residing in Maine, Pennsylvania and St. Petersburg, Florida. After Charles’s retirement, the family moved to Ontario, Oregon, and it was there that Christine graduated from Ontario High School in 1967.
After graduation, Christine worked at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario. While there she met her husband, James R. Ziegler, and the two were married Nov. 22, 1971, in Winnemucca, Nevada. They had three children JoAnn, Cain and Brenda. The family moved several times during the early years of their marriage, living in Payette, Fruitland and New Plymouth, Idaho. While raising her family, Christine often ran a babysitting business and sometimes volunteered at Sunday school.
In 1982, James got a job with the Cyprus Mining Company near Challis and the family moved for the final time. It was in Challis that Christine got to see all three of her children complete high school. While living in Challis, Christine also got a taste of farm and ranch life and found herself irrigating, helping raise cattle, and keeping a few chickens. Later she assisted her daughter and son-in-law with some of the duties and chores of operating a wilderness outfitting business.
One of the things Christine enjoyed the most was scenic drives viewing the wildlife and the change of seasons. When James and Christine had the time, the two enjoyed camping in the Stanley Basin and exploring the terrain on four-wheelers. Christine had a loyal canine companion her entire adult life and her latest was a well-mannered little black dog named Buddy.
Christine loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed seeing her grandsons Charlie and Clay participate in all their various activities and endeavors. She looked forward to visits with her step-granddaughter, Cheyenne, when she was in town. Christine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Christine is survived by her husband of 47 years, James R. Ziegler; her three children, JoAnn (Nick) Ziegler-Caputo of Brooklyn, New York, Cain Ziegler of Forest City, Pennsylvania, and Brenda (Travis) Bullock of Challis; two grandsons, Charlie and Clay Bullock; a step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Rogers; her sister and brother-in-law, Roxanne and Ron Collingwood of Payette; sisters-in-law, Ila Ziegler of May, Lorena Maag of Hagerman and Kristy Ziegler of Payette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and June Bonsall (divorced); brothers-in-law Leon Ziegler, Jerry Ziegler and Butch Maag; niece Mona Maag; and nephew Danny Maag.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the care of Jones and Casey Funeral Home of Salmon.