Aug. 31, 1951- Sept. 30, 2020
With sad hearts, his family announces that Christopher Arthur Hack passed away on September 30, 2020.
Chris was born August 31, 1951, to Norman and Alice (Zimmerman) Hack in Bridgeport, California. He grew up in Weiser, Idaho, and Challis, Idaho. He graduated from Challis High School in 1969. He was graduate of Idaho State University.
Chris loved his family, fishing, rock hounding, hiking in the 14ers of Colorado, dancing, singing in the church choir, men’s Bible study, corny jokes, writing Haikus and planting a big garden every year. Giant pumpkins and massive tomatoes. He was the “Tomato King.”
Chris is survived by his sister Margaret Blackburn; his son David (Leann) Hack; grandchildren Dylan, Kirk and Harlee; ex-wife Pamela Hack; aunt Margaret Kingery; cousins Bill Zimmerman, Steve Zimmerman, Jack (Kathy) Zimmerman, Don (Joy) Zimmerman, Dave (Darlene) Kingery, Don Kingery, Sue (Tom) Woltanski and Betsy (Chris) Cooper.
Memorial services are planned later at Bear Valley Church in Lakewood, Colorado.