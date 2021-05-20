Christopher Longfellow was born on Nov. 7, 1985, in Stayton, Oregon, to Brian and Angela (Ockilind) Longfellow.
They moved to Challis in 1988 and Chris went to school in Challis from grades K to 11. He graduated from high school in Gillette, Wyoming, in 2004 and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to work in the oil industry. He later moved to La Grande, Oregon, where he worked in construction.
Chris loved the outdoors, riding motorcycles and was a talented musician. Chris made friends everywhere he went and cherished them all. Chris fought hard against Type 1 diabetes for many years, but could never get it controlled, which led to his death on May 9, 2021.
He leaves behind his mother Angie Walls and stepfather Marty Walls of Challis; brother Dustin Longfellow of Elko, Nevada; sister Jammie Treon and three nephews all of Gaston, Oregon; and a daughter Callie Longfellow. Chris also leaves behind his aunt Lorie Hildrebrand; cousins Kamala, Collin and Cale Golden, Garrett and Krislynn Palmer, all of Silver City, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his father Brian Longfellow in 2020.
There will be a celebration of life for Christopher on July 4 at 1 p.m. at the Big Bayhorse Lake picnic area. It was his favorite holiday. Those who knew Chris are invited to come and share their favorite memories of Chris.
The family requests that donations be made in his honor to either the American Diabetes Foundation or to the local Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, as Chris loved all animals.