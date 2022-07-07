Chuck Lowman 10/3/1925 - 7/4/2022 Charles B. Lowman, 96, of Challis, passed away July 4, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center, with his family by his side. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice.
Chuck was born October 3, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, to Chuck H Lowman and Fyrne Godwin Lowman. He grew up and attended schools in Portland. He joined the United States Navy in 1942 at age 17. He was at Omaha Beach on D-Day, where he was wounded.
On December 26, 1965, he married Dorothy Maxine "Micki" Nation in Vallejo, California. Chuck and Dorothy made their home in various parts of California where Chuck worked as a Park Ranger for Monterey County, California. They were later divorced and Micki passed away May 8, 2003.
On April 30, 2003, he married Betty Jo Whitman in Reno, Nevada. Chuck and Betty Jo made their home in Challis, Idaho.
He was a member of the American Legion and volunteered with the Senior Citizen's Center. He enjoyed family, playing pool, flying and building model airplanes and ships. He loved fishing and camping.
Chuck is survived by his children, Melynda (Mitch) Hall of Idaho Falls, ID, Gaye (Bob) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID, Ray "Butch" (Debbie) Lowman of McLeansboro, IL, Lura (JR) Baker of Clayton, ID, Christopher (Heidi) Arrabito of McLeansboro, IL; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, second wife, Betty Jo Lowman, first wife, Dorothy Maxine Lowman, and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Challis Cemetery.
Military Honors will be performed by the American Legion Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
Following services, luncheon will be held at the American Legion Hall in Challis.