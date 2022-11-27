Clifford Thomas Hyatt Cliff Hyatt passed on September 29, 2022 after a galant battle with an aggressive, rare,form of mesothelioma. A celebration of his wonderful life was held on October 14, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Cliff was born in Fort Collins,CO the second of five children to Mel and Madeline Hyatt. Cliff lived his grade school years in Challis. Proud to be a Challis Viking as only a grade school boy could. He later attended Junior and Senior High in Ogden, Utah,
and graduated from Utah State with a B.S. in Biology.
Soon after college he went to Alaska with lifelong friends to try their luck in construction. Later they formed their own successful construction company. During his early years in Alaska he met Audrey to whom he soon thereafter married.
Cliff and Audrey raised two wonderful children. Their son later to be a Division One college hockey player, and now Engineer.
Their daughter and accomplished artist and musician, now an Interior Designer. Their parents instilled a great appreciation for the outdoors along the way.
Cliff traveled the world on adventures skiing, rafting, biking.
He also helped a good friend lead guided trips in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and worked with Citizen’s Climate Lobby.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Audrey, son Trevor (Julia) Hyatt, Anchorage, AK, daughter, Tessa Hyatt (Charles Strauss), Seattle, WA, sister Patty (Dennis)Murray, Logan, UT, brothers Ken (Pat) Hyatt, Challis, ID, Jim Hyatt, Evergreen, CO, and Jeff Hyatt, Salida, Colorado.
Cliff leaves us the inspiration to live life to the fullest of our individual abilities.
