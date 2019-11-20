Oct. 5, 1941-Nov. 3, 2019. Veteran. Draftsman. Photographer. Father. Iconoclast. Mountain man. Mischief-maker.
Dale Erwin Krage passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Discovery Care Center in Salmon. He is survived by his son, Joshua Dale Krage, 42, of Sacramento, California, and by sisters Jeanice Tipps and Lenore Young.
Born in Olive, California, to parents Erwin and Margaret Krage, Dale was a lanky and dutiful son. He joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and served four years before being honorably discharged in 1966. Among his other pursuits, he was an accomplished draftsman for several contractors, a skilled and studied photographer, and an all-around character in several social circles through the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas. In the 1970s he became a bit of a presence in the North Hollywood rock and roll scene where he met Linda Lou Hiwa, with whom he fathered a son, Joshua, in 1977. Through much of the 1980s he split time between his Santa Ana home and the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, where he fell in love with Idaho and eventually moved there in the mid-1990s, pursuing his in-demand architecture designs for high-end homes in Ketchum and around Sun Valley. Many of his exquisite and breathtaking houses can still be found in that area. Dale officially retired in the early 2000s.
Wherever mountains were is where his heart wandered, spending as much time as possible venturing to several “rendezvous” meet-ups in the celebrated mountain man community to trade his wares, hunt deer with his old long-barrel rifles and generally sit about trading stories with everyone around the fire.
Before transferring to Discovery, Dale lived in Challis for many years, bringing his handmade leatherwork wares to the Farmer’s Market and often seen reading the paper on his front porch or occupying a breakfast booth at the Y-Inn Cafe for several hours on any given morning.
A memorial service was held Nov. 18, 2019, at the Challis Legion Hall. Memorial donations can be made in Dale’s name to Safe Haven of Challis or Discovery Care Center of Salmon.