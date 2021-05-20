Deanna May York Dunham passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, due to complications with heart surgery.
She was born Oct. 28, 1939, in Cambridge, Idaho, at the ranch her Granddad Tony and Granny Nellie Thomason homesteaded. She spent her early years in the Cambridge, Indian Valley and Council area, where she attended high school. Our mom met our dad, Allan Dunham, a farm boy from Indian Valley during this time. They married Aug. 12, 1956, in Council, Idaho.
She was a stay-at-home mom who loved to cook for the whole family. She was a born organizer. We always teased her that she knew what they were doing next year, on this date at this time.
She was an avid bridge player. We spent the “Covid” year playing bridge almost every afternoon. Mom was an excellent seamstress, we had wonderful school clothes, prom dresses and wedding dresses. She made raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for each grandchild and baby quilts for all great-grandchildren.
We spent every summer vacation at the Oregon coast before Dad’s fire season started. Al and Dee spent their retirement in the Sequim, Washington, area where they spent many summers fishing and boating to the San Juan Islands.
Deanna is survived by her husband of 65 years Allan Dunham; their children Darcy, Robert (Diann) and Toni (Rick); nine grandchildren Lorel Ann, Lisa, Kathrine, Ivan, Nickolet, Chrystal, Lacy, Renae and Dane; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Indian Valley Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Challis EMTs.