Deborah (Debbie) Gail (Wolcott) Brown 09/22/1951 - 01/28/2022 Deborah (Debbie) G. Brown of Challis Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on
January 28, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical
Center.
Born in Oregon City, Oregon on September 22, 1951 to Martha and
Jim Wolcott, she was the oldest of four girls.
Debbie spent her time in Oregon logging with her father, Jim, and their
work horse Doc. In 1976 the family moved from Oregon to Challis where
she looked forward to helping her uncle Roy and aunt Jeannie put their
cows out on the range and bring them back in the fall.
Over the years she was well known for being an
animal lover. From dogs to horses to even goats and ferrets she loved them
all. When she wasn’t busy with animals, she was busy cooking at the senior
center, crocheting and making quilts with her mother (Martha) for
nieces/nephews and grandnieces/nephews.
Debbie is preceded in death by her first husband Frank Coleman, second
husband Tim Brown. Father James Wolcott, Mother Martha Wolcott Nephew Rick Smith. Debbie leaves behind three
sisters: Beckie Smith, Sarah Perkins and Gloria Hughes, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, all that will miss her terribly.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Challis Animal Shelter and/or the Challis
Senior Center in Debbie’s name.
The Post Register also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.