Deborah (Debbie) Gail (Wolcott) Brown 09/22/1951 - 01/28/2022 Deborah (Debbie) G. Brown of Challis Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on

January 28, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical

Center.

Born in Oregon City, Oregon on September 22, 1951 to Martha and

Jim Wolcott, she was the oldest of four girls.

Debbie spent her time in Oregon logging with her father, Jim, and their

work horse Doc. In 1976 the family moved from Oregon to Challis where

she looked forward to helping her uncle Roy and aunt Jeannie put their

cows out on the range and bring them back in the fall.

Over the years she was well known for being an

animal lover. From dogs to horses to even goats and ferrets she loved them

all. When she wasn’t busy with animals, she was busy cooking at the senior

center, crocheting and making quilts with her mother (Martha) for

nieces/nephews and grandnieces/nephews.

Debbie is preceded in death by her first husband Frank Coleman, second

husband Tim Brown. Father James Wolcott, Mother Martha Wolcott Nephew Rick Smith. Debbie leaves behind three

sisters: Beckie Smith, Sarah Perkins and Gloria Hughes, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, all that will miss her terribly.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Challis Animal Shelter and/or the Challis

Senior Center in Debbie’s name.

