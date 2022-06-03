Della Arlene (Reed) Burnside 7/21/1928 - 5/29/2022 Della Arlene Reed stepped into Heaven on May 29, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1928 in Salmon, Idaho to Lloyd and Clara Reed. Della grew up in Challis, Idaho and graduated from the Challis High School. As a child she spent several summers living on the Twin Peaks fire lookout station with her family.
She married Novell Burnside on September 3rd, 1948. Their first married years were spent running the Challis Hot Springs and one winter on the dredge in the Yankee Fork River. Novell and Della lived in and around the Challis area while Novell worked in mines at Patterson and Bayhorse. During these years 4 daughters joined Novell and Della, they were Cindy, Christina, Cheri and Candy. Della was very busy raising her girls and if that didn't keep her busy enough she also raised a big garden and she worked for a short time at the Challis Memorial Hospital as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
In 1961 she and Novell loaded up a 1956 Chevy with everything they could along with their girls and moved to Republic, Washington where Novell went to work in the Knob Hill mine.
Their son Jim was born in 1965. In 1969 Della opened the B&A drive in and operated it for many years. Della was also a member of the Rebecca's. She also enjoyed going to the Republic Race track and watching daughters Candy & Chris along with their spouses, Babe and Terry race stock cars. Della also was an active bunco member and enjoyed many happy times with her fellow bunco friends.
Della eventually moved to Mead, Washington to be closer to her daughters, Chris, Cheri Candy, and some of her grandkids. After a few years of living on her own she moved into Chris's home and remained there for several years. She loved the daily visits with Chris and all the grandkids that would stop by and see her. Della's favorite thing to do was to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Whether it was floating the river, or just big family picnics she was at her happiest.
In her last years she moved back to Republic where she resided at MJ's adult family home where they assured her last few years were comfortable and enjoyable.
She is survived by her children Cindy Avenson, Cheri Williams, Candy Gerken and son Jim Burnside, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 7 great- great grandchildren and sister-in-law Mona James. She was preceded in death by her husband Novell Burnside, one daughter Christina Evans, her parents, two brothers and one sister Ella Jo Hamilton.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Republic, WA on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with the service continuing at the Republic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.