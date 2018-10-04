DeLoris Caroline Jewitt
DeLoris Caroline Jewitt was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Pocatello to Thatcher and Adeline (Luthy) Kimball. She passed away Sept. 26, 2018, in Salmon at the age of 84.
She was raised on a ranch in the Mackay area (Barton Flats) with her older sister Edith. She went to school in Mackay, graduating in 1951. She loved the outdoors, especially riding horses. Every animal and critter had a special place in her heart.
DeLoris married Lenard Bradshaw on Aug. 3, 1951, in Elko, Nevada, and they spent their first year living in Chilly. In 1953 they bought the Boyle Ranch on the Salmon River at French Creek. She liked living at French Creek, although it was hard work. She enjoyed working with the animals and spent a lot of time working outside with Lenard on the ranch. In the early 1960s, their house at French Creek burned down and they lost everything. They bought a trailer to live in while they rebuilt their home, which is the one still standing at French Creek today.
Lenard and DeLoris had spent 21 years at French Creek when they sold it and bought the Clayton Hurless home just over the hill. They lived there until Lenard passed away in 1993.
In 1994 DeLoris bought a home and moved to Challis. In 1996 she met and married George Jewitt. They traveled and enjoyed life together until George passed away March 6, 2007.
DeLoris was preceded in death by both parents; sisters Edith (Joe) Watson and Leola Hardman Jensen; and three nephews, Derry Watson, Brett Watson and Jeffrey Watson.
She is survived by her loving niece Lori Lee Kohler and family, husband Mark and their children, Matthew, Christina and Luke; her close friend and caregiver, Shari O’Connor; and five grandnieces and nephews, Jesse, Justin, Heidi, Haley Jo and Brett.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Discovery Care Center in Salmon who gave her excellent care the last year and a half. She was very happy there.
A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial donations may be made to the Challis EMTs, P.O. Box 24, Challis, ID 83226, or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Jones and Casey Funeral Home.