DENNIS GREER STEVER 8/10/1949 - 10/2/2022 Dennis Greer Stevens, age 73 of Challis, Idaho died peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022 from a long battle with cancer.
He was born on August 10, 1949 to William R. and Shirley V. Stevens in Stockton, California. He grew up and attended schools in Stockton. He married his high school sweetheart, Violet Fay Stevens and they were married on March 1, 1969. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and served the majority of his service career in Stuttgart, Germany with the 94th Engineer Battalion Division. He then returned to Stockton and worked as a crane operator with the San Joaquin County Flood Control and Road and Bridge departments.
In 1983 he moved his family to Challis, Idaho where he built his home. He worked part time for the Fish and Game and a crane operator for Teton Crane. He eventually operated his own trucking business and then returned to his contracting business. He retired in 2010 when he was diagnosed with bone cancer and lost his leg.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman bringing home many trophy animals. He enjoyed boating, camping, ATV riding and spending many years traveling in his RVs. He loved his 1966 Chevy II Nova classic car and enjoyed spending time traveling with his family and friends to car shows.
He is currently survived by his wife Violet of Challis, Idaho; son Jason (Wendi) of Shelley, Idaho; grandson Gavin of Twin Falls, Idaho and granddaughter Graci of Shelley, Idaho. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Stevens (age 98) of Lodi, California; sisters Mollie Cox and Pam Breton of Stockton, California; sisters-in-law Audrey Mazzera of Stockton, California and Marilyn Bailey of Carmichael, California. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
