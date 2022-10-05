DENNIS GREER STEVER

DENNIS GREER STEVER 8/10/1949 - 10/2/2022 Dennis Greer Stevens, age 73 of Challis, Idaho died peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022 from a long battle with cancer.

He was born on August 10, 1949 to William R. and Shirley V. Stevens in Stockton, California. He grew up and attended schools in Stockton. He married his high school sweetheart, Violet Fay Stevens and they were married on March 1, 1969. They shared 53 years of marriage together.

