Dennis John Savage, 72, passed away March 30, 2020, at his home in Challis, Idaho. He had two aortic dissections caused from an aneurysm that had been repaired twice. Once in December and again in February. After a month long stay in the ICU and ERMC in Idaho Falls, he was sent home to finish his recovery. He had worked so hard to be physical well enough to return to his home and family that he had been missing and loved so much. The happiness and excitement could be seen on his face as he pulled into the driveway receiving cheers and hugs from his loved ones! Our family was blessed to have three precious days with him at home. Those days were filled with memories shared, peaceful moments, appreciation, happiness and hearts filled with love.
What a daunting task to write a life sketch about a man who was bigger than life to his family.
Dennis’s parents are Lester John and Ida Malita Miller Savage of Challis. He was the eldest of four and had three sisters: Andrea Cobbley and Kathy Plummer of Challis, and Mary Thompson of Sandy, Oregon.
Here is a bit of history and background about his parents, because without them and their sacrifice for country and family, Dennis wouldn’t have been who he was. His parents, John and Ida, survived the Great Depression. They experienced the loss of their parents as young children, learning how to go without and getting by with what they had. His father is a veteran of World War II, entering the navy at 17 using the signature of his older brother. His parents, age 91 and 92, still are independent and live in their home in Challis.
Dennis was a baby boomer. He was born on September 10, 1947, in American Falls, Idaho. Dennis’s parents first made the family’s home in Aberdeen, Idaho. There, Dennis attended elementary school. In 1959, his parents purchased a ranch on Morgan Creek, 8 miles north of Challis. The ranch became a dream come true for the whole family. There, the family learned the value of hard work and truly enjoyed ranch life. The family was very close and worked side-by-side putting in long days. Everyone had chores to do: putting up hay and potatoes; irrigating; feeding cows, horses, pigs, and bum lambs; picking apples; and growing a large garden. With the hard work came many rewards of family picnics and outings to the mountains, fishing, hunting, camping, and trips to the movie studio in Challis. Before school, Dennis would do the chores and milk the cow. As a youth, Dennis always had summer jobs of irrigating, herding cows, and being an all-around ranch hand for locals in the area. He would come home to help with the ranch chores as well. He spent what he earned on cars, rodeo equipment, and dating. He graduated with his class of 1967. He participated in wrestling, football, and rodeo. He even went to the state rodeo finals in saddle bronco riding.
On June 10, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Cox. They would be married for 53 years. Dennis and Rosemary have four children: Peta Denise Corbett, Dustin Ray Savage, Jessica Elaine Zander, and Benjamin John Savage. Dennis and Rosemary also have two adopted children: Victoria Rose Savage and Magdalena “Maggie” Frances Savage.
As an adult, Dennis had many occupations. He started out as a ranch hand working for Bud Nelson and then went to work for Clayton Silver Mine as a crusher operator. He worked for Challis School District as a custodian. He also worked for Challis Transportation as a mail carrier for 18 years. He then became a crusher operator for Hecla Mining Co. When the mine closed, he went to work for Thompson Creek Mining. When the mining field became unstable, he then attended schooling and became a weed tech for the BLM. Dennis enjoyed working for the BLM, spending nearly every day outside on a 4-wheeler. He traveled back roads and trails spraying for weeds and documenting growth and reseeding. He developed a good rapport between private landowners and the noxious weed program of the BLM. Because he was a local and knew the area well, he could visit with locals and ranchers, which gained him access to land and properties that were infested. Once, while helping with the wild horse round-up, one of the large wild stallions charged towards him. Dennis took a stance and waved his arms to help turn the stallion. The stallion, running at a fair speed, jumped over the top of him, hitting him in the chest with his body and knocking him to the ground. Dennis had his first emergency flight to a Boise Hospital where they found that he had a twisted collarbone, soreness, and bruising, but was otherwise good to go. After that, we would tease him when he complained of aches and pains to remember that he’d been run over by wild horses.
Of all the jobs he had, Dennis truly enjoyed rural mail delivery, especially in winter when he could use the snow machine. He delivered the mail to Morgan Creek, Myers Cove, Cobalt, and Panther Creek. Several articles were written about him in the Post Register, hailing his performance of the daunting task of rural mail delivery year-round and especially recognizing those times in the winter when temperatures would dip to 35 below with wind chill. He would be the only person out on the nearly 60-mile roundtrip run.
In 1999, Dennis and Rosemary started a gift and floral shop called Just Around the Corner. After establishing it for several years, they were able to purchase an established gift and jewelry shop, The Silver Company, from Ted and Judy Schultz, merging the two businesses together. Dennis was Rosemary’s right hand man and spent many hours when needed helping to clean and process flowers, performing flower delivery, and cleaning. During holidays, Christmases, funerals, weddings, and proms, Dennis would be there helping on many late nights. If anything ever broke, he had a knack for being able to fix almost anything. He would willingly go through the garbage looking for Rosemary’s lost earrings or her favorite knife or scissors that had accidentally been swept into the garbage with the flower clippings. They sold the business in 2015 to spend time caring for their two small granddaughters and later adopting them. Dennis accepted this new life challenge with open arms and a tender heart full of love.
Dennis had many loves in his life: his wife Rosemary and his children and grandchildren, his parents and three sisters, and his extended family – all running a close second with hunting, fishing, camping, rock hunting, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, traveling, and dreams of finding gold. He loved the HUB and would visit it every day and sometimes twice. He found great joy and an excuse for a second trip by taking Maggie and Victoria with him. It became their favorite adventure with him. The three would find all kinds of treasures . . . Rosemary threatened she would get him a license plate that said HUB-er! We still laugh at his coat and clock collection.
He worked hard and arrived early for work. He always provided a good living. He taught principles of hard work, respect, devotion, and love for family! He loved his country and freedom. He especially liked the 4th of July for yearly family reunions with fireworks. One time, he set a field on fire with a big rocket firework. He squeezed through the barbed wire fence with a shovel and started to put the fire out. The fire started to really get going so Rosemary, Victoria, and Maggie started a water bucket brigade by grabbing every bucket or garbage can that would hold water. Finally the fire was out. When Dennis tried to get back through the fence, he got really stuck in the barbed fence. He was precariously standing on one foot with the other in the air at a near 45 degree angle. Rosemary was able to unhook the wire from his pant leg to get him free. Dennis then used a few choice words and beat the fence with the shovel. The girls were filled with astonishment with wide eyes. After the excitement of getting the fire out, the girls hugged their grandpa, told him he was their hero, and said that it was the best 4th of July ever!
Dennis would claim he had lived a great life of fullness and accomplishments, doing everything he ever wanted to do. He truly enjoyed retirement. He was always ready and eager to take family and friends to his special places in the mountains and valleys. He loved the sunrises from his home. In late spring, summer, and fall, he enjoyed setting on the outdoor swing, drinking a cup of coffee while marveling at the unobstructed view of Round Valley from his home. He would watch the world come to life as the sun rose early, lighting the hillsides and valley as birds chirped and wild animals roamed in the fields, all before any cars or trucks would motor by. He and Victoria would set on the swing watching storms approach with lightning hitting the mountains and valley, enjoying the rumble of thunder. He loved his life, the things he’d done, and the places he visited. He was always eager for the next adventure. He cheerfully greeted each new day. He was quick to chuckle at himself.
He would visit his parents home daily. His sisters, Andrea and Kathy, were usually there. They would have coffee, sharing stories and plans for the day. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was eager to tell his hunting stories. There was rarely a season that he didn’t put meat in the freezer, sometimes with bow and arrow. He loved the excitement of the hunt, no matter the weather.
Dennis loved each of his grandchildren making them feel they were his favorite. We all miss him and love him beyond any measure.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Rosemary Cox Savage of Challis; daughter Peta (Brian) Corbett; son Dustin Savage; daughter Jessica Zander; son Benjamin Savage; daughters Victoria and Magdalena “Maggie” Savage; parents John and Ida Savage; sisters Andrea (Steve) Cobbley, Kathy Plummer, and Mary Thompson; grandchildren Rebekah Savage, Marli (Jarom) Corbett-Hone, Marcus Corbett, Faith Butts, Juliet Savage, Mya Corbett, Ava Zander, Mia Zander, Nina Savage, and Lilliana Savage; and great-grandchild Anthony Kominek. Dennis was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Plummer.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, we were unable to have a public service. A graveside dedication was held at the Challis Cemetery on April 3, 2020. Ken Dizes officiated, providing a dedication of the grave and words of comfort. Glen Palmer read Psalms 23, Peta Corbett read a poem and shared memories, Maggie Savage sang A Child’s Prayer, and Ken Dizes offered a closing prayer.
The family will have a public memorial celebration when possible. The family acknowledges and appreciates the out pouring of cards, kind words, flowers, meals, love and support, and the many phone calls from friends and family. Our hearts will forever be broken until we are together again.