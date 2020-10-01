Derek Nelson Pike, 58, went riding into the sunset to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2020. Funeral services were conducted last week at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg, Washington. A video of the service is available on the funeral home website.
Derek was born in Moscow, Idaho, on Sept. 28, 1961, to Emil and Ruth Pike and grew up in the Magic Valley area. Derek’s life could be more accurately described as legend. Though his story was too short, each chapter was filled with adventure, meaning and passion. He was the first of five children, which gave him many opportunities to love, laugh, play, prank, fight, and be part of a family that always had each other’s back. During his early years he developed a love for music that would last him a lifetime. He could often be found playing guitar or banjo, fiddling, or writing songs to narrate the daily activities of his family. He was greatly inspired by the novel “Where the Red Fern Grows” and his desire to raise hound dogs led him to become a great outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He was a trapper, mountain man, hunting guide, master falconer and horseman.
His love for nature led him to Mackay, Idaho, where a piece of his heart will always be. It was here that he raised many of his children surrounded by hounds and horses as he worked as a cowboy in the Lost River Valley.
Derek eventually moved to Washington to build a farrier business, continue raising his family, and to pursue other interests. He was a student of Jewish tradition, a Messianic rabbi, Chief Wounded Hawk and an artist. He was a great storyteller and there was never a lost opportunity to share a story. He was featured in books and magazines and revered for his knowledge and expertise of horses, hounds and hawks. He took the most pride in his role as a husband, father and grandfather. His family was always his greatest love.
In the book “Call of the Hounds” Dale Cameron says Derek was “as fearless as an owl in a snowstorm” and there is really no better way to describe him. He leaves behind a legacy of bravery, passion, courage, strength, faith and love that inspires all who knew him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Cindy Gibson Pike and his children Lindsay Lynn, Thomas (Destiny) Pike, David (Cecille) Pike, Trapper Pike, Jaimee (Clint) Zimmerman, and Kyra Pike; step-children Travis Drussel, Kevney Nemeth, and Kyle Nemeth; and seven beloved grandchildren; siblings Amy (David) Della Maggiora, Brian (Robin) Pike, Julie (Brad) Burgess, and Kevin (Christine) Pike. He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Ruth Pike.
