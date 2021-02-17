Diana (Law) Palmer, 67, passed away at home in Challis, Idaho, on February 3, 2021.
Diana was the daughter of Robert M. Law and Virginia E. (Kreiling) Law, born on October 11, 1953 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is the youngest sibling of Peter (JoAnne), Suzanne (Robert) and David (Jane). She graduated from Central Washington with a Bachelor’s of Science in accounting in 1985. Diana proudly served her country in multiple capacities. She served in the Army from 1972 to 1974 as a construction draftsman. She also served in the Army National Guard from 1978 to 1980 as an illustrator. Finally, she served in the Coast Guard from 1984 to 1986.
Diana married the love of her life, Dennis Palmer, on July 31, 1982, in Kennewick, Washington. They were best friends until her recent passing.
Diana was a sign shop manager for the Army Corps of Engineers until her retirement in 1995. Diana was best known for her beautiful vegetable and herb gardens and her extensive herbal healing knowledge. Diana was active in her community in Kennewick by providing embroidery and screenprinting services as the owner and operator of Unleashed Designs. Diana and Dennis were board members of the Finley Youth Council and were members of the Finley Grange.
Upon moving to Challis, she and her husband Dennis became integral in the start of the Challis Farmer’s Market, both as a vendor and as an organizer.
Diana is the mother of three children: Kristine Gilman of Kennewick, Janelle Gilman of Warwick, Rhode Island, and Robert Palmer (Megan) of Kennewick. She is the grandmother of Andrew, Christian, Hunter, Elizabeth, Abigayle, Hannah and Levi. Diana was preceded in death by her parents; brother David; grandson Christian; and daughter Kristine.