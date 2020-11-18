Shortly after midnight on Nov. 3, 2020, Diane Dale joined her husband Laddy in heaven.
Diane was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Astoria, N.Y., to Eftherpe and Demosthenes Prodromides. They moved around the country for Demosthenes’ work as a Greek Orthodox priest. Diane had three siblings, whom she remained close to throughout her life — Kali, Steve and Harry. They eventually moved to Idaho where Diane met Laddy and they later married and had four daughters: Laurie, Leslie, Lynda and Lisa, as well as Lori Hughes, who was like a daughter to the Dale family.
Faith was the pillar of Diane and Laddy’s lives and they were actively involved in church. They gave generously of their time, money and devotion. Their home was always warm and welcoming, often filled with animals, children and friends. Diane was a constant teacher and guide to anyone fortunate enough to cross her path. She was always kind, gentle and good-natured. She founded a Christian school in Hailey, taught Sunday school and continued tutoring until her later years.
Diane is survived by her four daughters, Laurie and her husband Craig, Leslie, Lynda and her husband James; and Lisa and her husband Jareck; grandchildren, Erin and her husband Alix, Ricky and his wife Lori and Matthew and his wife Amy and great-grandson Alix; her siblings, Kali, Steve and Harry and their respective families; as well as Laddy’s niece, Cassidy, and nephew, Christopher.
We are blessed to have had Diane on this side of heaven for 91 years.