Surrounded by his loved ones, Don Brown passed away quietly at his home on May 4, 2019, after a heroic two-year battle with cancer. Don was born March 8, 1949.
About 25 years ago, he and his wife, Diane, moved to Challis to finish raising their three children away from the trappings of the city.
Always a country boy at heart, Challis was perfect for him as he enjoyed all that Challis had to offer with its expanse of the great outdoors. He was able to pass down his love of hunting and fishing to his son and daughters, especially his son.
After he retired from hanging drywall, many in town knew him for his beautiful and unique wood furniture and woodworking.
With his strong personality and unwavering faith in Christ, he will surely be missed by all who loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Brown; sister Linda; brother-in-law TJ; and one nephew.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Brown; son, Luke; daughters, Laura and Audrey; grandson, Jacob; mother, Doris; and brother, Bob (Gretchen) Brown.
A private memorial will be held at his favorite aspen patch in the near future.