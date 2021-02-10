Don C. Ivie, 92, of Mackay, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Lost Rivers Medical Center.
Don was born December 5, 1928, in Mackay, Idaho, to Lyle Evan Ivie and Beulah Frandsen, the fourth of five children. Don grew up and attended schools in Chilly and Mackay. When Don was 12 the family moved from Chilly to Mackay. In his younger years, Don dug ditches for 10 hours a day for a 50 cents a day pay, which he was grateful to have. He graduated from Mackay High School on May 9, 1946.
On July 10, 1950, Don married Beth Beverland in Missoula, Montana. The couple resided in Moore, Mackay, Oregon and Nevada where Don worked as a miner before returning to Mackay to work in the family grocery store. Eventually Don and Beth took over ownership of the store from Don’s parents.
He owned and operated Ivie’s Market. At the grocery store he was an accomplished custom meat butcher. After selling the store to his son Randy, Don retired and worked for the Lost River Highway District. While working for the Highway District Don became a kid again, loving the heavy equipment he was operating.
Don was a member of the Mackay Rodeo Board, Mackay Rodeo Association, Mackay City Fire Department and Mackay Lions Club. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Don loved fishing, especially steelhead fishing along the Salmon River with Beth, and tying his own flies for fly fishing. He also enjoyed weeks-long hunting trips with good friends for elk, camping, and racing and riding snow machines. He loved anything outdoors. Don was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading western novels.
Don’s lifelong dream was to drive the Alcan highway. He and Beth camped along the way. Don and Beth stayed in Alaska and fished for three months fulfilling his dream.
Don is survived by his sons, Don Brent Ivie of Pocatello and Randy (Carol) Ivie of Mackay; seven grandchildren, Justin Ivie, Candace Stayman, Angela Paulsen, Brenda Owens, Megan Higley, LeAnna Hicks and Chanda Talbot; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Ivie; his parents; and his siblings, Mary, Dorothy, Norma and Hershel.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.