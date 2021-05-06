It is with mixed emotions that we say goodbye to our precious mother, Donna Lee Palmer. She went home to be with Jesus on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Idaho.
She was born in Spokane, Washington, on May 11, 1933. Her family moved to California in 1937 where she later met the love of her life, Ronald Palmer. They were married on January 21, 1950, and began their life together in Torrance, California, then moved to Challis, Idaho, in 1975. Donna was a wonderful homemaker and raised three children in addition to helping run her husband’s business, Ron Herborn’s Wheel Alignment.
Donna is survived by her three children and their spouses: Gary and Suzi Palmer, Glen and Katie Palmer, and Linda and Dave Stanley. She has 13 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters: Bernece and Ken Alexander and Leslie Williams.
Donna was a tender, loving woman full of kindness and gentleness which endeared her to anyone she met. She was an excellent seamstress and housekeeper. She also loved to have fun with her kids. We once tried to teach her to ride a motorcycle, which she drove off the road right into the weeds! She never graduated from a Honda Trail 90. Patience was one of her virtues unless you were a rattlesnake in her garden, which she’d shoot with her pistol. We celebrated many a birthday with one of her homemade pies or cakes. One of her grandkids for their 7th birthday found a big surprise in their cake when they cut into it, only to find a big river rock! Surprise!
She went through several hard times in her life but she wasn’t one to complain. She was faithful ... to her Jesus, her husband, her kids and grandkids. Every morning you could find her at the table with her coffee, toast and her Bible.
She will be greatly missed here on earth, yet we look forward to the day when we’ll see her again in Heaven. We are so blessed to have called your our mom. Your loving children, Gary, Glen and Linda.