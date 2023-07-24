Donna Lenore (Horton) Hughes

Donna Lenore (Horton) Hughes October 13, 1939 - July 3, 2023 Donna Lenore Hughes was born October 13, 1939 to Harry and Medie (Wadsworth) Horton in American Falls, Idaho. She passed away July 3, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional medical Center in Idaho Falls with family at her side.

In early childhood Donna was raised with siblings Jay, Lois, Nora and Verna in the Blackfoot, Idaho area. She remembered moving from place to place in that area as the family followed where work was available. Grandparents, aunts and uncles often lived close by creating lasting family ties which brought Donna and her siblings much enjoyment throughout their lives. When Donna was about 13 years old, the family moved to Challis, Idaho which became their permanent home.


