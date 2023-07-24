Donna Lenore (Horton) Hughes October 13, 1939 - July 3, 2023 Donna Lenore Hughes was born October 13, 1939 to Harry and Medie (Wadsworth) Horton in American Falls, Idaho. She passed away July 3, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional medical Center in Idaho Falls with family at her side.
In early childhood Donna was raised with siblings Jay, Lois, Nora and Verna in the Blackfoot, Idaho area. She remembered moving from place to place in that area as the family followed where work was available. Grandparents, aunts and uncles often lived close by creating lasting family ties which brought Donna and her siblings much enjoyment throughout their lives. When Donna was about 13 years old, the family moved to Challis, Idaho which became their permanent home.
In Challis, Donna attended school and helped her mother who worked for a local dairy farm, bottling and delivering milk. She later worked for Fatme Hessin at the Y-Inn Cafe. At age 18 Donna married Delbert Marvin Hughes, a close friend of her brother Jay, both of whom had recently returned from two years in the army.
Donna and Delbert made their living on Delbert's grandparents' family cattle ranch nine miles north of Challis which they eventually purchased. On the ranch along the Salmon River Donna and Delbert raised four children, Shelley, Marvin, Ryan, and Brenda. Donna was a hard worker, keeping a beautiful home and garden and at the same time heling extensively in the fields and with the animals. Each year she raised a large coop of chickens to butcher. She canned copious amounts of fruit and vegetables. Along with all of this she was an energetic and attentive mother volunteering at school and supporting her children in their academic and athletic endeavors. When grandchildren came along, Donna cared for and supported them with the same energy.
Donna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many capacities over the years and being quick to volunteer to help those in need of service or a meal.
Delbert passed away on December 12, 2012. Donna remained on the family ranch with Ryan and his family living close by. Donna continued to help in every way that she could, always enjoying the ranch experience and the blessings of having family and friends come to visit.
Along with being preceded in death by Delbert, Donna was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Matthew Michael Hughes, and infant great-granddaughter, Mesa Kate Wallingford, her brother Jay Horton and sister Lois Kerr.
Donna is survived by her children Shelley (Charles) Pace of North Bonneville, Washington; Marvin (Gloria) Hughes of Battle Mountain Nevada; Ryan (Susana) Hughes of Challis, Idaho; and Brenda (Ken Dizes of Challis, Idaho. She is also survived by her sisters Nora (Louis) Olaso and Verna Taylor. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family attended services for Donna at the Challis Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on July 8, 2023. Graveside services followed immediately at the Challis Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.