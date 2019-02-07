Dottie Johnson was unexpectedly called to join her Lord on Jan. 17, 2019, from her home in Parma.
She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Johnson, and her brothers J. Edward Johnson and Donald R. Johnson. Dottie is survived by her longtime partner, Dave Transue; her mother, JoAnn M. Johnson; her son, J. Oley (Jasmine) Gibson; her daughter, Jeanie (Steve) Kelly; her grandchildren, Teagan, Jr., Domanick, Dalton, John and Leroy Gibson, Blaze and Dakota Dionne, Kaleb Gibson, and Jaxon and Piper Kelly. She is also survived by her brother Robert L. (Sunny) Johnson, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many dear friends. She will be sorely missed.
Dottie was known for her big heart and caring for others. Dottie was a Rebekah for nearly 30 years of her life, active in the Rebekah Assembly and a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge. She participated in service with the after school program of her church in Payette.
A celebration of life will be held during the summer at a date to be determined.