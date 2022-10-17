Dorothy Irene (Dierks) Schmuck 7/13/1922 - 10/8/2022 Dorothy Irene Schmuck, 100 years young, a resident of Discovery Rehab and Living, in Salmon,
Idaho went home to our Lord on October 8, 2022.
Dorothy Irene Dierks was born on July 13, 1922, to Carl F. and Helen (Wirsing) Dierks in Goodrich, Colorado. The Dierks family moved to Wyoming in 1933 and homesteaded west of Ocean Lake between Kinnear and Pavillion.
Dorothy married Marion L Schmuck, son of a neighboring homesteader, at Mt. Hope Lutheran
Church at Kinnear on March 17, 1944. They lived with their three children in the
Pavillion/Shoshoni area until June of 1967, when they moved with daughters Shirley and Judy
to Mackay, Idaho where Marion had been hired to work on the Churndasher Ranch. Son Terry
remained in Wyoming. Marion passed away on April 16, 2005.
After Marion's passing, Dorothy moved into the Heritage Court Apartments in Mackay, where
she lived until moving to the Diamond Peak Assisted Living Center in Challis in September
2017. Challis was her home until the facility closed in 2021, at which time she moved to the
Discovery Care Center in Salmon.
Dorothy is survived by her son Terry J. (Donna), daughters Shirley (Wayne) Olsen and Judy
Penner; Grandsons Terry L. Schmuck, Rhyan L. Schmuck, Erik W. (April) Olsen, Tracy B.
Olsen, Travis L. (Kristie) Olsen, and Dirk D. (Natalie) Olsen; 15 Great Grand Children; and 10
Great-Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Dean (Ann) and Larry Dierks and
sisters-in-law Ina Mae Harris and Winnifred Schmuck.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marion, sisters: Pauline Stearns-Welty,
Gladys Corkill, Alice Sproule, Evelyn Lenz, Myrna Williams; brother, Herbert (Bud) Dierks;
eleven brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and one great-granddaughter.
Dorothy was an active member of Mt. Borah Cowbells, Mackay Women's Club, South Custer
County Historical Society, Ladies Aid, attended bible study on Barton Flat/Chilly, and played
pinochle and progressive rummy with her friends and neighbors. She was very accomplished at
embroidery and loved helping others learn the skills that lead to her beautiful work.
Funeral services were held at the Mackay Community Church, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday,
October 15, 2022. A Viewing was 1 hour prior to the service. Interment was in the
Mt. McCaleb Cemetery under the direction of Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Discovery Rehab and Living, 600 Shanafelt Street, Salmon, Idaho
83467 or Mackay Community Church, P.O. Box 87, Mackay, Idaho 83251.
