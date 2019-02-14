Douglas Carl Casey, 76, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Faith Bible Chapel in Salmon with the Rev. Greg Middlebrook officiating. Masonic funeral rites will be held at the Salmon Cemetery under the auspices of Lemhi Lodge No. 11, A.F. and A.M. A reception will follow at the Salmon Elks Lodge.
Doug was born March 20, 1942, in Salmon to Barton and Eleanor (Hutchison) Casey. He lived next to the North Fork Store until age 9 when the family moved to Salmon. He graduated from Salmon High School in 1960, where he played basketball and football and served as student body president.
He attended Idaho State University and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Doug married Elizabeth Jones on Aug. 26, 1967, in Salmon. He served an apprenticeship at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise. After graduating from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, he returned to Salmon and purchased the Jones Funeral Home.
In addition to operating the Jones & Casey Funeral Home for 30 years, he served as Lemhi County coroner for 25 years. He was active in the community, involved in Salmon Rotary Club, Elks Lodge No. 1620, past president of the Salmon Valley Chamber of Commerce, Steele Memorial Hospital board member, Salmon Volunteer Fire Department, Past Master of Lemhi Lodge No. 11, A.F and A.M., Royal Arch Masons No. 14, Salmon Commandery No. 9, Associate Guardian of Job’s Daughters, and member of El Korah Shrine. He enjoyed supporting youth sports, coaching Little League baseball, skiing, bowling, square dancing and golfing.
Doug retired to Yuma in 2004.
He is survived by his partner, Marlene Painter of Yuma; sister, Coleen (Frank) Donkers of Albany, Oregon; three sons, Brian Casey and Bart (Anne Marie) Casey of Sandpoint, and Brett (Melissa) Casey of Oak Harbor, Washington; five grandchildren, Tyler, Jaidyn, Brian, Brandon and Sarah; and one great-granddaughter, Paislee Mae. He is also survived by many good friends in Idaho and Arizona.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Jones & Casey Funeral Home of Salmon.