Earl Eugene Wall, 90, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home in Mackay.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1930, to Alfred and Katherine Wall in Mackay, where he grew up, attended school and worked on various ranches as a teenager. Upon graduating high school in 1948, he joined the United States Army. He completed basic training at Fort Ord, California, and was stationed at Camp Lee in Virginia, where he completed his service.
Earl married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Wanda Lucille Digges, on Dec. 28, 1948. Earl and Lucille moved back to Mackay after he completed his military service. Earl then embarked on a long career, primarily in mining. He worked for the Calera mining company in Cobalt, Idaho, both underground and later in the office, and then for JR Simplot in Conda, Idaho, as an accountant. In 1964, Earl and his family moved to Utah, where he worked as an accountant for Boyles Brothers Drilling Company and later as an accountant and systems analyst for Christensen Diamond Products, from which he retired when he was 55. The company asked him to return to work as a contractor, and he retired for good at age 58.
After retiring, Earl and Lucille moved back to Mackay, where they enjoyed an active life together. Earl was elected commissioner of the Lost River Highway District and served for 10 years. He was active in the Mackay community and helped rebuild the grandstands at the rodeo grounds. Earl enjoyed living in the town of his birth. For years, he played golf almost every summer morning, participated in local tournaments and routinely beat visiting family members on the River Park Golf Course. He also enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, and hunting.
Earl loved family gatherings with his grandchildren, whom he adored. He and Lucille hosted family every year for the Mackay Rodeo, the community barbecue and the family Easter picnic. He loved hiding Easter eggs for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alf and Kate Wall, his sister Jewel Mina Jones, his daughter Sandra Lynn Sanders, his son in-law Jon Jay Wood, and his granddaughter Toni Marie Webb.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lucille Wall; his daughter Diana (Dave) Johnson; son in-law Mike Sanders; granddaughters Tracy Sanders and Bethany (Kamron) Bales; grandsons Shaun (Linda) Wood, Nathan (Amanda) Wood, Joshua (Ashley) Wood and Daniel (Jeni) Sanders; 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl’s memory may be made to the Mackay EMTs, P.O. Box 37, Mackay, ID 83251.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.