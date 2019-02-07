Edythe Lindburg Sayer was born Aug. 13, 1927, on the family farm in Darlington. There was a doctor and a midwife with her mother for her birth.
She was the only daughter born to Cecil and Mabel Hult Lindburg. She was welcomed to the family home by four older brothers. She was raised in Darlington and attended school in a small building in the middle of a field until third grade.
Her brother Helmer got a job driving the school bus so he and Edythe could attend school in Mackay, where she graduated from eighth grade. She then moved to live with her brother Gerald and his wife, Ruth, in Pocatello where she graduated from high school.
In 1946, Edythe returned to Mackay to work in the American State Bank, now U.S. Bank. She had worked there four years before meeting and marrying Alton Treasure Sayer in 1950. Edythe continued working at the bank in addition to helping on the farm.
Edythe and Treasure had two boys to raise at the farm, William Blake Sayer and Timothy Paul Sayer. She had her hands full but never stopped enjoying every minute of her life.
Edythe’s brother Dutch and his wife, Doris, would come out to help with the chores and tend to the livestock. Edythe said she and Doris could hardly wait until lambing time so they could see all the new baby lambs being born and bottle feed a few.
After Treasure passed away, Edythe spent some time working at a bank in Ketchum where she made many new friends and enjoyed their pets when they brought them to the bank. She retired from the Mackay bank in 1992 and took a few trips abroad with her friends before settling into her home in Mackay.
She was so proud of her family, stating that they lived through the depression of 1929, World War II and the Korean War. They always managed and were all hard workers. All of Edythe’s life she had an open Bible and she was happy to share with other people. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and attended church throughout her life. She never talked much about herself personally, just about her whole family, how much they had gone through and accomplished in life and how much she loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all her brothers and her husband. She is survived by both of her sons, one daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family thanks Encompass Hospice for their care and the Challis and Idaho Falls Kingdom Halls for their service.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1480 Jefferson Ave. (just off Science Center Drive), in Idaho Falls.
