Ferrall L. Baker December 24, 1928 - January 14, 2023 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ferrall L. Baker, on January 14, 2023.
On July 26, 2023, our father was laid to rest, next to our mother, Alix Barry Baker, who proceeded him in death. We wish to thank the personnel of Arlington National Cemetery, Father Dave Fitz-Patrick, and especially the US Marine Corps Funeral Service Honor Guard, for providing a truly beautiful and memorable military honor burial service.
Ferrall was born December 24, 1928, in Clayton, Idaho, to Ruby and Arch Baker. He was raised on the East Fork of the Salmon River with his two sisters, June (Rogers) and Juanita (Ebberts), who was called ‘sis.’ Ferrall shared stories with us that felt like another world and expressed raising cattle, riding horses, shooting, hunting, and fishing were a way of life he’ll never forget. Both his sisters preceded Ferrall in death.
Ferrall enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1949 and, after completing basic training in San Diego, CA, quickly joined his fellow Marines in Korea, surviving the brutal conditions from November 26 to December 11, 1950, at the battle of Chosin Reservoir. He served 30 years as a proud Marine, being deployed three times to Vietnam.
Later, Ferrall was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station, El Toro. As Operations Chief, G-3 Echelon, Marine Corps Air Bases – Western Area, he was personally involved in numerous Presidential Support Activities for both the Nixon and Ford administrations. In addition, as 'Top', he was intimately involved in the execution of ‘Operation New Arrival’ where 49,000 Vietnamese refugees were received and processed at this air base between April and October of 1975.
While he always said he loved being a Marine every single day of his life, Ferrall was also an astute businessman and founder of a business located in Orange County, California, employing and providing a livelihood to dozens of individuals who, along with their families, became part of Ferrall’s family. It was a true pleasure for Ferrall to go above and beyond for his employees’ providing loans, Christmas and birthday bonuses, outings, dinners, and above all else, respect for a good day’s work.
Ferrall and Alix were married for 54 years. Their love affair began in 1962 when a wounded Marine met a Lieutenant in the US Navy Nursing Corps at Saint Alban’s Hospital in New York. Shortly after, Alix resigned from the Navy and remained an active nurse throughout their marriage.
Building a home in Orange County, California, the couple raised their three daughters in a beach community amid sunshine, orange trees, and crashing surf. Ferrall and Alix leave behind a family who cherished them, including daughters Sarah Saint-Laurent, Jennifer Erickson, and Alix K. Baker. They have seven grandchildren, Jonah, Scarlett, Leilah, Elijah, Genevieve, Lucy, and Dalilah. Dozens of nieces and nephews remember Uncle Ferrall, the last remaining senior on either side of the family.
Ferrall was the recipient of numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star with Valor, the Combat Action Medal, the Navy Achievement and the Navy Commendation Medal with Honor, the National Defense Service Medal with Honor, the Korean Service Medal with four distinctions, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the Vietnam Service Medal with two distinctions, and dozens more.
His daughters recall as little girls having Korean neighbors and the times the grandparents and parents would ask our family to visit because they loved spending time with our father and explaining to us what his service meant to them personally.
Ferrall was an adored husband, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, business owner, former cowboy, golden gloves boxing champion, and US Marine forever. Sempre Fi, Dad! We love you and continue to feel your presence in our lives, remembering all you have done for us. We are grateful and know you are still watching over us.
