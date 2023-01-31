Floy Carol (Ingerle) Maxwell January 19, 1938 - January 25, 2023 Floy Carol Maxwell ("Carol"), age 85, of Challis passed away peacefully at the home of her son Ned Maxwell, 1587 Lund Road, Bancroft, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Carol was born in Elba, Nebraska to Louis V. and Jean M. (Kellenbarger) Ingerle on January 19, 1938. Because she was their youngest child, she earned the nickname "Babe". Carol was raised in Elba and graduated from Elba High School. Coming from a musical family, she learned to play many instruments including piano, accordion, and violin. She served as a pianist for the churches she attended throughout her life. Carol graduated from Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, NE. While a nursing student, Carol met and married Richard Bruce ("Dick") Maxwell (January 21, 1959). They lived in Omaha while he finished medical school, then moved to Spokane where he completed his residency. In 1963, he was drafted and stationed in Rapid City, SD. Their growing family later relocated to Dick's hometown of Sutherland, NE where Carol was involved in the school PTA, worked at the Sutherland clinic, and was active in the Presbyterian Church.
The family moved to Salmon, Idaho in 1973, and two years later moved to Challis where Dick ran the medical clinic and Carol handled billing and bookkeeping. Following her husband's death in 1986, Carol continued to live in Challis, working as a bookkeeper for Lamb's Market and as a visiting nurse. Her home became a bed and breakfast for many interesting guests, primarily hunters, but also visiting pastors and other travelers whose company and conversation she enjoyed. She also served as a deputy coroner for Custer County. Carol was an active member of the Calvary Chapel Church in Challis, serving in many roles. She was an accomplished seamstress and homemaker, enjoyed gardening and raising poultry, and especially loved interacting with her grandchildren: reading, playing board games, sending heartfelt hand-written cards and letters, and supporting their many hobbies and school activities. She was a warm and outgoing woman who welcomed everyone into her home with grace and hospitality. Her clever wit, mischievous smile, and energy will be missed by her family and her many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Dick (1986), infant daughter Patricia (1960), her brother Richard J. Ingerle (2017), and her parents Louis (1997) and Jean (1996). She is survived by; daughter Peggy (Karl) Uppiano of Ferndale, WA; son Edwin G. "Ned" (Betty) Maxwell of Bancroft; son Bruce (Pat) Maxwell of Show Low, AZ; son Paul (Lisa) Maxwell of Twin Falls; son Scott Maxwell of Challis; son Eric (Sherral) Maxwell of Challis; seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, her brother Allen (Edna) Ingerle of Elba, NE; sister-in-law Coleen (Richard) Ingerle of Elba; sister-in-law Ginny (Bill) Backes of Milford, NE; ten nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Challis (ID) Fire Department.
Visitation will be held at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, from 1-4 PM on Thursday, February 2nd. A service of remembrance will be held later in the spring.
