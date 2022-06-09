Forrest Charlene (Davis) Anderson 06/05/1933 - 09/20/2021 FORREST CHARLENE ANDERSON
JUNE 5, 1933 – SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
Forrest Charlene “Chuckie” Anderson passed away in Vallejo CA on September 20, 2021. She has joined her loving husband Julius Boyd “Bud” Anderson in heaven.
Chuckie was one of six daughters born to Butch and Jude Davis.
Chuckie and Bud both were raised in Vallejo, CA but did not meet until many years later. After Bud’s retirement, they moved to Challis, ID. They loved doing things together, especially yard sales and auctions and enjoyed the way of life in Challis. They raised Brittany Spaniels, and many of them became champions in confirmation and obedience.
Chuckie is survived by her daughter Sandra Ledbetter of American Canyon, CA, her grandson Marcus “JR” (Tami) and great grandchildren Cody and Lily, and loving niece Melynda Hall of Idaho Falls, and many other loving nieces and nephews in California, Idaho, and Nevada.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bud, her son Randall Martinez, her grandson Jody, and all five of her sisters.
As Chuckie’s friends know she loved to shop, any time, any place and touch all the fabrics. Chuckie was a baker and well-known for her biscuits. She was a member of Eastern Star, the Challis quilt club, and the Vallejo Piecemakers.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at the Challis Cemetery at 1:00 PM on June 25, 2022, under the direction of Florence Chapter 71 of Eastern Star.