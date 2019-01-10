Frances Ellen Stark
Frances Ellen Stark, 91, of Challis, passed away Dec. 10, 2018, at Caldwell Care of Cascadia in Caldwell.
Frances was born June 2, 1927, in Buffalo, New York, to Dorothy Goddard and Thomas Grant Ellen. She was one of three children, including Richard, an older brother, and Jean, a younger sister.
While growing up, Frances and her family moved often due to her father’s career in industrial sales. They lived in St. Catherine’s and Toronto, Canada; Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Mentor and Kent, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Frances attended several schools along the way and graduated in 1944 from Mentor High School in Mentor. She started college at Kent State University but followed her parents to Davis, California, graduating from Sacramento College of Nursing in 1949.
Elaine Stark, one of Frances’ classmates, introduced her to her brother Kenneth. They married on Dec. 28, 1951, in San Francisco. Soon after, Frances started her career in nursing while Kenneth finished his years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following his discharge, they made their home in Lodi, California. Frances and Kenneth had three children: Ellen Frances, Louise Dorothy and Merlin Roger. Frances worked as an RN in the maternity ward at Lodi Memorial Hospital until 1974.
With Louise in college and Ellen beginning her career, Kenneth, Frances and Merlin moved to Challis in November 1974 and bought a small ranch on Garden Creek. In the late ‘70s Frances returned to nursing.
During the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and until her retirement in 2003 at the age of 75, she worked with many fine doctors, physician’s assistants, nurses and support staff. Through the years, she was the consistent, familiar face and enjoyed her time caring for generations of friends and families at the clinic.
In retirement, Frances kept active in the community. She volunteered at the HUB and served as secretary on the board of directors. She was active in the Community Church and loved her time as a member of the Seventh Street Singers. She was also a member of Eastern Star, an active participant in Senior Citizens and a reliable “fill in” for numerous card clubs around town. She absolutely loved the community of Challis and its residents. This was home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her parents, her brother and her sister. Surviving her are her children: Ellen Clegg of Stockton, California; Louise Stark (Mike Scott) of Challis; and Merlin Stark (Alison Stark) of Boise.
A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Challis Community Church. A social hour will follow to share memories of Frances.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship Fund will be accepted at Challis High School for students pursuing a career in health care and medicine.