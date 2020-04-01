Garth Chivers, 93, of Challis, died March 25, 2020, at his home in Challis.
Garth was born on March 15, 1927, on his parents’ cattle ranch in Challis. Garth’s father (William) and mother (Estelle Thatcher) Chivers bought the ranch from William’s parents and raised their family there, which included Garth and siblings Margaret, Billie, Tom, John and Bill. In 1952 Garth’s parents sold the ranch to their sons Tom, John and Garth.
Garth graduated from Challis High School in 1945 and joined the Navy. He served his country in World War II. He attended the University of Idaho for 2½ years where he studied pre-vet.
On March 15, 1952, Garth married Glenis Wilson. Their union brought six children, Garth Chivers Jr., Jeff Chivers (Nyla), Mark Chivers (Barbara), Tim Chivers (Ariel), Lynn Chivers Tritthart (Brant) and Connie Chivers Blair (Richard), along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Garth and Glenis celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary with their children just before Garth’s death.
Garth and Glenis spent their entire lives in the ranching business working with cattle and horses and retired in 1998. They lived on a portion of the original ranch and were able to spend their retirement years with a great view of the ranch.
Garth has always been an active community member and served on many local, regional, state and national boards. Some of these activities include donating countless hours serving on the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District Board (over 27 years), Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association, American Quarter Horse Association, Pines Grazing Association, Salmon River Electric Cooperative Board of Directors (14 years), the Challis Experimental Stewardship Program, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Advisory Board. All of his children participated in 4-H and High School Rodeo and you would always find Garth and Glenis helping out at the local rodeos, 4-H events and the Custer County Fair.
In 1986, Garth received the Outstanding Rancher of the Year award from the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District. This award recognized Garth’s outstanding accomplishments in the conservation of soil, water and related resources on his ranch.
Garth, along with his wife Glenis, was also inducted into the Eastern Idaho Horseman Hall of Fame in 2013 for his outstanding contributions to the horse industry within the state.
Garth was preceded in death by his parents, William and Estelle Chivers; brothers, John, Tom and Bill Chivers; sisters, Margaret Payne and Billie Innes; and his two sons, Garth T. Chivers Jr. and Jeffery W. Chivers. He is survived by his wife, Glenis Chivers; four children, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.