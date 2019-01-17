Gary Bushnell, 74, of Challis, entered into eternal rest Jan. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends after an extended battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Gary was born July 9, 1944, in Manchester, Iowa, and the family later moved to California. Gary attended school in California and graduated from San Leandro Evening High School in 1963. For several years he owned and operated a service station where he worked as a mechanic. Gary tried his hand at different jobs over the years because he enjoyed learning new things. In the mid-90s he moved to Idaho where he managed Three Rivers Stone Quarry for 10 years. He enjoyed golfing and spent time working at the golf course in Challis so he could spend time on the greens. He also enjoyed motorcycles; he had a love for flat track racing and took home several trophies over the years. He loved sharing his passion for racing with those who would listen.
After moving to Idaho, he was introduced to “the cook.” Flo won his stomach and then his heart. In 1998 he asked for her hand in marriage. The proposal was a comical one that consisted of looking at rings in a Fingerhut catalog. When filing the marriage license, Gary told the clerk that something was wrong. He said, “I can’t find the expiration date on this thing.” Everyone got a good laugh.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Laura Steele, and his beloved Tyke (the Boston terrier that stole his heart at first sight). He is survived by the love of his life, Florence “Flo” Bushnell of Challis; children Ron (Tania) Bushnell of San Diego, California, Elise (Tim) Carter of Baja, Mexico, Brandee Bushnell (Jarrod), Gary Wayne Bushnell (Nikki) of Casper, Wyoming, Tammy (Bubba) Riley of Hamilton, Montana, Douglas Thomas of Boston, Massachusetts, and Dawn (Levi) Maydole of Challis; brother Wayne (Lita) Bushnell of Mesa, Arizona, sister Chris (Jim) Watson of Dayton, Nevada, sister Julie Steele (Glenn) of Santa Maria, California, and sister Debra (Emery) Tawney of Waikiki, Hawaii; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held April 19 in Challis. Donations can be made in Gary’s honor to Salmon Valley Hospice in Salmon.