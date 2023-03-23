Genaro Arrizubieta Etxebarria March 2, 1934 - March 4, 2023 Genaro Arrizubieta Etxebarria, 89, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side March 4th, 2023. Genaro was born March 2, 1934 to Jose Arrizubieta Orbe and Raimunda Etxebarria Aboitiz in Ispaster, Spain in the Basque province of Bizkaia near the Pyrenees mountains. Growing up, his family witnessed and experienced many hardships after their homeland was attacked during the times of World War II. His father Jose, travelled to South America and eventually found his way to the Pahsimeroi Valley where he worked as a sheepherder, sending money back to Spain to support the family. Inspired by his father, Genaro was famous for saying "take care of the things that take care of you" and wanted to ensure that his mother, his four sisters and one brother had what they needed. Genaro submitted his immigration paperwork when he was 17 and three years later when the papers were finally approved in June of 1954, he made the trek halfway across the world to the Pahsimeroi Valley to meet up with his father who was working for what is now known as the Sulphur Creek Ranch. He came to work for Pete Elia, owner of the ranch, which later sold to Bolen Uresti. On June 17th, 1954 Genaro was taken to the Upper Pahsimeroi with a band of sheep. His father returned to his beloved family in Spain. Genaro thought this area had to be the end of the world. Speaking only Basque and Spanish and in a country far from the lush green hills of his homeland, he became homesick very quickly. When he would tell his story, he would say that "If there was a bridge across the ocean, I would have hopped on a bicycle and pedaled home." We're sure glad he stayed.

After his first successful year of shepherding for the ranch, Genaro soon became foreman of the Sulphur Creek Ranch, which was known as one of the premier sheep operations in Idaho. Eager to learn, Patsi and Judy Uresti taught him to speak and read English as a third language. He was quickly recognized for his strong work ethic, quick learning abilities, his strength, and his ability to fix anything and everything. He was always willing to help whomever asked without hesitation and happy to do it as he greatly appreciated and never forgot all those who helped him when he first came to the valley. He had tremendous respect for Nyle Thornock who helped him get his driver's license and register for the service.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.