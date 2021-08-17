George Arnold Thomas 06/21/2021 - 08/04/2021 George Thomas, 81 of Challis, Idaho passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Dad was born on June 21, 1940, in Francis, Utah to George (Barney) Arnold Thomas and Augusta (Gussie) Josephine Klein. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1957. After graduating he attended Utah Trade Tech in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 1966 Dad met the love of his life, Sue, while he was stationed in Seattle, Washington on a temporary government assignment. Mom and dad were married in Las Vegas, NV on December 27, 1966.
Dad worked at Hill Air Force Base and The Tooele Army Depot before moving to Elko, NV in 1968, where dad was employed with the U.S. Forest Service, working with their communications. In 1970, dad put in for a transfer to Challis, Idaho. They lived in Challis for 51 years, where they raised their family.
After taking an early retirement from the U.S. Forest Service, dad opened the Thomas Body Shop where he loved to work and restore old classic cars and trucks.
He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He knew every fishing hole on the Salmon River and could tell you a story about each fishing hole and exactly what he caught there. He also had a story to tell about every hunting excursion he ever went on. He knew the mountains and rivers like no other. Mom and dad enjoyed spending their summers camping and fishing at Clark Canyon Reservoir in Montana.
Dad never passed up a burger from Five Guys. He loved watching the Utah Jazz and we knew never to call him during a game because it would be a one-way conversation. He loved his garden which brought him great joy. He loved his family and grandchildren and always introduced himself to the kids as “George of the Jungle”. The last couple of months of dad’s life was spent traveling to Island Park, spending time and FaceTiming with his family, reading about his ancestors, and sharing a piece of licorice with his best friend Drover every night (dad called him Rat Fink).
Dad is survived by his brother, Lee Thomas, of Mountain View, WY; three daughters: Laurie (Rick) Kitchens of Taylorsville, UT; Karri (Bruce) Beaty of Austin, TX; Taffy (Kent) Wehe of Wylie, TX; daughter-in-Law, Melissa (Danny) Thomas of Tooele, UT, Thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, parents, Barney and Gussie; brothers, Billie, and Dale; sister, Melva Graham; and son, Danny.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, on Hwy 93, in Challis and a viewing on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6-8 P.M. and Saturday morning from 12-12:45 P.M. prior to the services.
Interment will be at the Challis City Cemetery