George Jukich, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Visit whitereynoldschapel.com for information and to leave condolences.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
George Jukich, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Visit whitereynoldschapel.com for information and to leave condolences.