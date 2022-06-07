Geraldine Margaret (Wilson) Dizes 01/15/1940 - 05/30/2022
Geraldine Margaret Dizes “Geri” passed away May 30, 2022 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with cancer. She survived breast cancer twice before cancer of the appendix took her life. She passed on peacefully at her dearly loved home on the Salmon River.
Geri was born in Santa Rosa, California January 15, 1940 to James Allen Wilson and Ruth Agnes (Stark) Wilson. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1957 and later received her Associates Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College. Geri married Robert James Dizes, “Bob” in 1959. Their first son, Robert James Jr., was born in 1960. Kenneth Emile followed in 1962, and their family was complete with the arrival of their third son Gary Anthony in 1964.
Geri moved with her family to Challis, Idaho in 1972 having purchased the Crawford Hotel. Together the family operated the hotel along with the stage and freight station that was in the hotel. Within a few years Geri and Bob closed the hotel and stage and freight station and opened a teen center in a portion of the building for a short time. From there they went on to launch what became a highly successful business which they named Twin Peaks Sports. Together with their sons they operated the full-line sporting goods store for over twenty years. Geri also worked for the Challis National Forest for several years.
Geri and Bob purchased property on the Salmon River where Bob built Geri the log home that quickly became her favorite place to be. Geri loved having her family and friends around her especially when gathered at her little paradise on the Salmon River.
Geri and Bob built a second home in Quartzite, Arizona where she and Bob spent several winters. There they made many good friends and enjoyed their time exploring the Arizona dessert.
Geri traveled the world with Bob and continued to travel with family, friends, and sometimes by herself after Bob passed away in 2005.
Geri loved to golf, and she had many good times golfing with family and friends after Bob’s passing. She greatly enjoyed the golf trips out with couple’s league members.
Geri’s favorite indoor pastime in her later years was quilting. Many friends and family have received these works of love.
Geri was preceded in death by husband Bob Dizes, parents Jim and Ruth Wilson, and brothers Bob Wilson and Richard Wilson.
Geri is survived by brother Jim (Andrea) Wilson, sister in-law Meri Wilson, sons Bob (Jennifer) Dizes, Ken (Brenda) Dizes, Gary (Lori) Dizes, grandchildren Amanda (Nick) Gamprie, Danielle (Ben) Dizes, Amber (Sean) Leighton, Dominic (Mandy) Dizes, Jennifer (Bobby) Nier, Nathan (Lindsey) Dizes, Adam Dizes, Nicholas Dizes, McKenzie Dizes, Ryken Dizes, great grandchildren Angel Gamprie, Daniel Gamprie, Liam Leighton, Noah Leighton, Harper Leighton, Mya Nier, Coby Nier, Savannah Dizes, Sawyer Dizes, Lincoln Dizes, and Layla Dizes.
Graveside services will be held at the Challis, Idaho Cemetery on June 24, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to either the Challis EMT’s or the Challis Golf Association.