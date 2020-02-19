Gladys Irene Hughes Collins, age 66, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born Feb. 6, 1953, in Challis to Delbert Hughes and Beverly Giampedraglia.
Gladys worked for several large companies including Morrison Knudsen, Anchor Hocking and Foodline Service. She was known as one of the fastest data entry gals around.
Later in life she wanted to follow in her grandfather Paul Giampedraglia’s footsteps and become a barber. This goal was accomplished and grandpa Paul was so very proud of her. She also got her dog grooming license which came in handy since Gladys raised poodles and was their barber.
She lived in Texas for several years and met her husband Ray Collins there. She later moved to Boise. She loved to make Christmas candy and was known for her amazing fudge. Gladys was always giving, donating her time to cut hair for elderly people and giving people rides to doctor appointments.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by many loved ones, siblings and nieces and nephews, her dear stepmom Donna Hughes, and most especially her dear sister Stephanie who took such good care of her these final years.
A private memorial will be held later.