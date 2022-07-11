Glenn Lee Nigg Glenn L. Nigg passed away on Monday, July 4th in Challis, Idaho. He had been residing with his son, Tad, and family in Challis for almost a year. That time was well spent getting to know and love some of his great granchildren Ian, Troy, Emily, and Eli.
Glenn was born in Waseca, Minnesota to Herbert and Jean Wheelock Nigg on March 25, 1939. He was the first born, with sisters Barbara then Kathleen to follow. After finishing his GED, Glenn enlisted in the Army. This took him to several places, including Germany, where he came home with an endless amount of stories.
Monfort of Colorado, Inc. was Glenn's employer for many, many years. He enjoyed working there and the people he worked with.
Glenn's hobbies include hunting, fishing, and cowboy polo. His team won the World Championship Cowboy Polo title in 1983. He and his horse, Goldie, were a force to be reckoned with. There were too many stories to tell when it came to hunting and fishing. His Dad, Herb, had a huge influence on his son from a young age in this area. The pictures of the geese, ducks, elk, deer, and even a moose are numerous. There were countless smiles in every one of them. Glenn enjoyed different ways of hunting and met true lifelong friends over the years who shared his passion. David Aragon and Mike Blehm were two of the best. Ruby Henderson was his favorite fishing buddy.
Survivors include sister Kathleen (Dale) Gilliland of Greeley; son Tad (Theresa) Nigg; daughter Cindy (Rob) Crane of Challis; grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Kayla, Paul, Dalton, Ryan and TJ; nine great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Jean; sister Barbara.