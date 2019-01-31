Jack Edward Bills, our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, uncle, son, brother and friend walked into heaven on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Buhl at the age of 84.
Jack was born to Lancelot Bills and Cecelia Mason Bills in Riverton, Utah. He had eight brothers and sisters. He graduated from Jordan High School and Utah State University with a bachelor of science degree specializing in forestry. He was a United States Marine, and he had an extremely successful 35-year career as a United States Forester. Highlights of his career were supervising the Challis National Forest and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Jack was actively involved in every community he lived in. He held leadership roles in a wide array of civic-minded organizations. His tireless efforts to positively affect and contribute to the lives of others were above and beyond. We are extremely proud of his commitment to youth sports, coaching and church basketball.
He is survived by his son Eric (Linda); his former wife, Marjorie Bills Davis; granddaughters, Jo Marie, Jessica and Jennifer and their mother, Amy Mallory; great-grandsons Darrion, Bryson, Patrick and Jayven; brother, Ray (Mary Jo); brother-in-law, Martin Hocking (Vicki); and numerous nieces and nephews. His son Lance, great-grandson Diem Lance and other loved ones greeted him in heaven.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Broomhead Funeral Home in Riverton, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local charity of your choice that positively affects your community.