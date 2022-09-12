Jacqueline Herrin

Jacqueline Herrin 4/6/1939 - 9/8/2022 Jacqueline Herrin, 83, of Salmon, passed away September 8, 2022, at the Discovery Care Center. She was under the care of Salmon Valley Hospice.

Jackie was born April 6, 1939, in Bond, Kentucky, to Albert D Herrin and Norma Lorine Uhlenbusch Herrin. In 1948, Jackie came with her parents to May, Idaho, in the Pahsimeroi Valley where she grew up. She attended grade school in the quonset building in May, Idaho, and graduated from the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from high school in Challis, Idaho. She stayed with her grandmother, Rena Uhlenbusch, while attending the University of Idaho.

