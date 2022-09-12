Jacqueline Herrin 4/6/1939 - 9/8/2022 Jacqueline Herrin, 83, of Salmon, passed away September 8, 2022, at the Discovery Care Center. She was under the care of Salmon Valley Hospice.
Jackie was born April 6, 1939, in Bond, Kentucky, to Albert D Herrin and Norma Lorine Uhlenbusch Herrin. In 1948, Jackie came with her parents to May, Idaho, in the Pahsimeroi Valley where she grew up. She attended grade school in the quonset building in May, Idaho, and graduated from the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from high school in Challis, Idaho. She stayed with her grandmother, Rena Uhlenbusch, while attending the University of Idaho.
While living in May and helping in the cafe operated by her parents and grandfather, Gus Uhlenbusch, Jackie made many friends and fond memories of events that happened in the Valley. After returning from the University of Idaho, Jackie was employed by the United States Forest Service as a clerk at the May Ranger Station. She continued to help in operating the cafe and bar. When the May Ranger station closed, Jackie continued working for the Forest Service as a clerk in Challis. She continued to live in May and commuted to her job in Challis. When her mother was no longer able to operate the cafe and bar, Jackie and her mother moved to Salmon, Idaho. In addition to helping with her mother, Jackie managed the Wagons West motel in Salmon. She very much enjoyed working at the motel and meeting new people. After her mother passed away, Jackie lived with and helped her father while living in Salmon. Jackie's health deteriorated and she moved into the Discovery Care Center in Salmon.
Jackie loved the Pahsimeroi Valley. When she first arrived in the Valley, she missed everything that they left in Kentucky. However, Jackie became a lifelong resident of the Pahsimeroi Valley and never wanted to leave. She always wanted to move back to May while she was living in Salmon. Jackie thoroughly enjoyed living in the Pahsimeroi Valley. She spent many hours talking with others about the Valley and events in the Valley. Working in the cafe gave her the opportunity to meet many kids from the area. She was a very talented musician and played both the accordion and the piano. Her greatest joy was playing the piano. She played for dances at the May Grange Hall and would play for everyone's enjoyment at the cafe.
Jackie was baptized in both the Lutheran and the Catholic churches. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, aunts Helen (George - deceased) Santee and Grace (Gilman - deceased) Martiny, her uncle James Uhlenbusch, cousins Jeffery Hill and Austin Martiny, and several aunts and uncles in Kentucky and Ohio. Jackie is survived by cousins Patty (Bob - deceased) Litton, Linda (Mike Donnelly) Martiny, Peggy (Burleigh Curtis) Martiny, George Santee, Jim (Nancy) Martiny, Ginny Martiny, Gilman Martiny, Eric Litton, Tom Martiny, Justin Curtis, and cousins in Kentucky and Ohio.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Salmon City Cemetery with Father John Mosier officiating. Burial will be in the Salmon Cemetery with her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lemhi County Animal Shelter.