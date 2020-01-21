James Michael “Mike” Miller was a kind and caring man who passed away at age 74 on Jan. 6, 2020, at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Mike was the second boy born to James M. and Helen M. Miller on Dec. 12, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco. He grew up in May, on the Horn Ranch, attended school in May and graduated from Challis High School in 1964. Throughout his high school years, he played football, competed in wrestling, track and rodeo.
In 1966, Mike was drafted into the Army. He had his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and then was deployed to Vietnam, stationed at the Long Bình Post. He returned in 1968 and was stationed at Fort Collins, Colorado, where he was discharged.
After Mike returned from the Army, he attended Cal-Poly College and developed his skills in horseshoeing. He worked across Idaho and Montana for many years as a skilled and reputable farrier.
In 1975, Mike settled down in the Twin Falls and Wendell area where he continued to shoe horses and worked for the state Highway Department. In 1999, after 15 years of service with the state, he retired and returned to Challis to be close to his family and spend more time hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
In 2017, Mike’s health began to deteriorate due to diabetes and Parkinson’s and he moved to Boise and lived at the Boise Samaritan Village. Mike was very appreciative of all the caregivers during this difficult time.
Survivors include his brother Kenneth Miller; nephew Jim Miller and his wife Maris; niece Brenda Miller Dixon and her husband Todd; great-niece Allie Drue Dixon; and cousin Lloyd Crawshaw.
Mike’s family would like to thank his lifelong friends and family for the support and love they have given Mike.