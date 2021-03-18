Jamie Lee Huber, 36, of Nocona, Texas, died Feb. 19, 2021, in Fort Worth.
A memorial service was held Feb. 27 at the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Jamie Huber was born June 28, 1984, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Sherral (Tarpley) Huber and Waldo Huber. He graduated from Gold-Burg High School in 2003. Jamie joined the United States Marine Corps in September 2003 and served until August 2011.
He married Christina Cahill on July 21, 2018.
Jamie served three combat tours in Iraq, attaining the rank of Sergeant with duties as a weapons and ammunition officer. He was awarded numerous medals and ribbons, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Scope Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Meritorious Mast, Marine Corps Letter of Appreciation, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the SMCR Medal.
Jamie Huber is survived by his wife, Christina Huber of Nocona; children Marisha Huber of Tyler, Texas, Sascha Huber of Tyler, David Humber of Fort Stockton, Texas, Jared Long, Elexis Long and Seth Long, all of Nocona; his mother and step-father, Sherral and Eric Maxwell of Challis; his father, Waldo Huber of Sunset, Texas; grandmother, Jodi Cross of Stoneburg, Texas; and sister Brandi Velasquez of Healdton, Oklahoma.