Jeannie Marie Garnsey
Jeannie Marie Garnsey, 63, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Schneidmiller House in Hayden after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born June 27, 1955, to Jay and Myrtle Heidt. She worked as a librarian and gifted seamstress in Osburn, displaying a wonderful knack for connecting with people and making them feel valued. Jeannie lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with family and friends, walking her dogs, decorating, gardening, sewing and cooking. She also donated handmade quilts to raise money for Shoshone Pet Rescue.
Jeannie is survived by her husband, Gary Garnsey of Osburn; her sister, Pat (Ronald) Fisher of Thompson Falls, Montana; two daughters, Jolene (Scot) Montoya of Emmett, and Marcie Cortez of Idaho Falls; six grandchildren; and numerous cousins and extended family members. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Mrytle Heidt.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, ID 83837, or to Silver Valley Cat Wranglers, P.O. Box 995, Osburn, ID 83849.
