Jerry Lee Rosencrance 8/16/1957 - 11/4/2022 Jerry (Gerald) Lee Rosenkrance was born in Challis, Idaho, on August 16, 1957, and died peacefully on November 4, 2022, while receiving hospice care. Jerry was educated by his adored grandma Gladys (Cookie) and Aunt Teddy while growing up and attending school in Cobalt. He also attended school in Mackay, and Challis. Jerry completed his high school education in Challis in 1976.
After High School, Jerry started his life long career in mining. Jerry worked several places both underground and as a heavy-duty mechanic. He worked in a variety of mines including Clayton Silver, Cobalt, Thompson Creek, and Hecla mines in Idaho, Cyprus in Bagdad, AZ, Barrick Gold, and Round Mountain Gold in Nevada. With Angie Greer, he had his first son Jeremiah Rosenkrance in 1981, and Brandon Rosenkrance, his second son, in 1982. Following his 1988 marriage to Mary Spraktes, he welcomed his third son, Caleb Rosenkrance, and his fourth son, Chase Rosenkrance, in 1989.
He was preceded in death by his Father Howard Rosenkrance, his Mother Estella (Snookie) Rosenkrance, Brother James (Jimmy) Rosenkrance, Grandmother Gladys (Cookie) Smith, Grandfather Francis Rosenkrance, and Grandmother Lola Rosenkrance.
He is survived by his siblings Donna McKelvey of Mackay; Becky McGowan of Challis; Mary Rosenkrance of Eagle, Idaho; his children Jeremiah Rosenkrance (Monica) of Eugene, Oregon; Brandon Rosenkrance of Cottage Grove, Oregon; Caleb Rosenkrance (Ariona) of Pocatello, Idaho; and Chase Rosenkrance of Pocatello, Idaho; as well as his girlfriend Peggy, two granddaughters, and three grandsons.
Jerry had a great passion for the outdoors and would have rather slept under the stars than behind four walls. He enjoyed skiing, music, sports, hunting game and arrowheads. Jerry shined in fishing where he spent countless hours on the Salmon River and various creeks and reservoirs. Jerry loved animals, training birds as a child, in fact he had pet mag pies he named magi 1 and magi 2 that would follow him to and from his baseball games. Jerry left behind his Labrador "River" that saw him through the latter part of his life. A memorial will be held in the Summer of 2023 to be determined.
