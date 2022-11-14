Jerry Lee Rosenkrance 8/16/1957 - 11/4/2022 Jerry (Gerald) Lee Rosenkrance was born in Challis, Idaho, on August 16, 1957, and died peacefully on November 4, 2022, while receiving hospice care. Jerry was educated by his adored grandma Gladys (Cookie) and Aunt Teddy while growing up and attending school in Cobalt. He also attended school in Mackay, and Challis. Jerry completed his high school education in Challis in 1976.

After High School, Jerry started his life long career in mining. Jerry worked several places both underground and as a heavy-duty mechanic. He worked in a variety of mines including Clayton Silver, Cobalt, Thompson Creek, and Hecla mines in Idaho, Cyprus in Bagdad, AZ, Barrick Gold, and Round Mountain Gold in Nevada. With Angie Greer, he had his first son Jeremiah Rosenkrance in 1981, and Brandon Rosenkrance, his second son, in 1982. Following his 1988 marriage to Mary Spraktes, he welcomed his third son, Caleb Rosenkrance, and his fourth son, Chase Rosenkrance, in 1989.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.