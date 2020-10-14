Jim T. Kopp blessed this earth for 86 years and lived an amazing, long, good life with his loving wife Mae Ruth Kopp who survives her husband of 68-years. They have enjoyed a beautiful life surrounded by family and friends. Jim died peacefully at his home on Sept. 29, 2020.
Jim and Mae were blessed with five children: Cheryl, David, Tami, Jim and Rob who together birthed 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Jim dearly loved and lived for his family, always there when you needed him, solid as a rock for all. Jim led through example. Work hard, stay dedicated, tell the truth, be strong, be respectful and be there to help anyone at the drop of a hat. He lived his life selflessly, everything for his lovely wife and large family.
His journey, worthy of a novel, unfolded where he lived most of his life in Custer County. Early beginnings on the Yankee Fork with his dad and mom running the gas station and store in Bonanza. He attended Challis High School and stayed at the co-ed dorms where he met his lovely bride Mae. Shortly thereafter they are married and starting a family and building the Ramshorn Ranch, a backcountry outfitting business with his father Tom (Red Kopp). Early days at the Ramshorn were hard with a large herd of mules-horses and a herd of cows, but if you know Jim, he was in his element on the back of a horse in the backwoods of Custer County. After the sale of the Ramshorn Ranch, Jim was a gas station owner/operator, carpenter, a mechanic and more. He eventually retired after a full career with the Challis National Forest Road Crew.
A self-reliant man, he really needed nobody or no thing. Jim followed the footsteps of his father Red becoming an accomplished tournament trap shooter locally and afar. He also deeply loved competitive sports including basketball, which he played into his 60’s, bowling, and golf; but big game hunting was his thing. He bagged his last elk at 82 under the Borah range. Jim lived with memories of his sports and competition, however; he got even more enjoyment from following his kids and grandkids in their activities. He was always more than willing to add his coaching and advice.
His family, from siblings, cousins, grandchildren, and the many friends who met Jim and his soulmate Mae; all feel blessed to be born to, or friends of, such beautiful people who loved each other deeper than imaginable. They taught their children how to live with compassion, love, dedication and tenacity, respect for all that nature had to offer. Jim had his own way about him and was willing to accept each of us as we are.
Please celebrate Jim Kopp’s life journey and example by thinking of him when you are enveloped in pine forests in the Central Idaho backwoods, listening to the sounds of nature. This is what he calls home.
A celebration of life with family and friends is planned for spring 2021 in Challis.